Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Trump says deal with Tehran ‘possible’; Israel bombs Beirut
The UN has called on Israel to free two members of the Gaza aid flotilla abducted in international waters and being held without charge.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 7 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump said he had “very good talks” with Iran, adding that “it’s very possible we’ll make a deal”.
- Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said a US proposal to end the war is still “under review”, and Tehran will convey its response to mediator Pakistan after “finalising its views”, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.