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Iran war live: Washington, Tehran trade threats over Strait of Hormuz
Israeli attacks have killed 2,696 people in Lebanon since March 2, the country’s Health Ministry reports.
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Published On 5 May 2026
- The United Arab Emirates said its air defences intercepted ballistic and cruise missiles fired from Iran, and a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah was reported after a drone attack. Iran has not officially commented on the reported attacks.
- Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union have condemned the suspected Iranian missile and drone attack on the UAE.