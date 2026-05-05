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Iran war live: Washington, Tehran trade threats over Strait of Hormuz

Israeli attacks have killed 2,696 people in Lebanon since March 2, the country’s Health Ministry reports.

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A man walks past a memorial depicting a symbolic classroom representing the Minab school children is displayed in a square in Tehran on May 3, 2026. Iran on April 28 shared a breakdown of the death toll from the deadly strike on the school on the first day of the Middle East war. Seventy-three boys and 47 girls were killed in the February 28 strike in Minab, state broadcaster IRIB and local media reported. The attack happened on the day the United States and Israel launched attacks across Iran. In retaliation, Tehran struck targets in Israel and Gulf nations. (Photo by AFP) /
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Al Jazeera Live

By Danai Nesta Kupemba and Heba Habib
Published On 5 May 2026

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  • The United Arab Emirates said its air defences intercepted ballistic and cruise missiles fired from Iran, and a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah was reported after a drone attack. Iran has not officially commented on the reported attacks.
  • Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union have condemned the suspected Iranian missile and drone attack on the UAE.