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Iran war live: Tehran says Trump’s Hormuz mission violates ceasefire
Iran protests as Trump announces ‘Project Freedom’ to escort stranded ships out of Strait of Hormuz.
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Published On 4 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump has announced a naval mission, dubbed Project Freedom, to escort stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, with operations set to begin in the coming hours.
- Top Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi says any US interference in the strait will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.