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Iran war live: Tehran warns Trump’s Hormuz mission violates ceasefire

Iran protests as Trump announces ‘Project Freedom’ to escort stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz.

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A man stands in the water, appearing to fish, as bulk carriers, cargo ships, and service vessels line the horizon in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, April 27, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Heba Habib and Danai Nesta Kupemba
Published On 4 May 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has announced a naval mission, dubbed Project Freedom, to escort stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, with operations set to begin in the coming hours.
  • Top Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi says any US interference in the strait will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.