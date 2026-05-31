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Iran war live: Lebanon accuses Israel of pursuing a ‘scorched earth policy’
Lebanese prime minister describes Israel’s attacks as collective punishment as US warns Iran of strikes if no deal is reached.
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Published On 31 May 2026
- Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has accused Israel of pursuing a “scorched-earth policy” as Israeli forces expand their ground invasion.
- Israeli forces kill a paramedic in southern Lebanon and continue to push towards the city of Nabatieh, as Hezbollah claims more attacks on northern Israel.