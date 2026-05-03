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Iran war live: Trump says reviewing 14-point plan; Israel pounds Lebanon

The US president says he will ‘soon be reviewing the plan Iran has just sent to us’, but doesn’t think he can make a deal.

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Vehicles drive past a billboard with graphic showing Strait of Hormuz and sewn lips of U.S. President Donald Trump in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Heba Habib, Danai Nesta Kupemba, Zaid Sabah and Zsombor Peter
Published On 3 May 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says he will “soon be reviewing the plan Iran has just sent to us”, but does not think he can make a deal.
  • The comments come after Iran sent a 14-point plan to the US, calling for guarantees of non-aggression, the lifting of a naval blockade and an end to the war “on all fronts“, including in Lebanon.