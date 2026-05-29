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Iran war live: Tehran, Trump yet to comment on 60-day truce extension plan

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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands, Zaid Sabah and Adam Hancock
Published On 29 May 2026

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  • White House sources confirmed that the United States and Iran have reached an agreement on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the ceasefire for 60 days to allow for formal negotiations, but US President Donald Trump has yet to give his approval.
  • Iran’s semi-official Tasnim ⁠news ⁠agency, citing a source close to the ⁠negotiating team, said ⁠the text of the MoU had not yet been finalised or confirmed, and the public would be notified once that occurred.