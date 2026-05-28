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Iran war live: Israel orders mass forced displacement for all south Lebanon
The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that Israeli attacks have killed 3,269 people and injured 9,840 since March 2.
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Published On 28 May 2026
- The Israeli military has issued forced displacement orders for the entire population of southern Lebanon, threatening them to flee north of the Zahrani River, some 40km (25 miles) from Israel’s border, as all areas south of the river are now “combat zones“.
- Aid agencies warn of an “absolute catastrophe” in southern Lebanon amid Israel’s attacks and its intensifying ground invasion.