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Iran war live: Israel kills 31 in Lebanon; Tehran blasts US truce violation
Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports that Israeli attacks have killed 3,213 people and injured 9,737 since March 2.
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Published On 27 May 2026
- Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon killed 31 people and injured 40 others on Tuesday as Israel’s forces intensified their strikes and issued dozens of forced displacement orders for towns and villages in Lebanon’s south and east.
- Panic has been reported in southern Lebanon as people flee the intensifying onslaught by Israeli ground forces pushing deeper into Lebanese territory.