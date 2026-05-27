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Iran war live: Israel kills 31 in Lebanon; Tehran blasts US truce violation

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports that Israeli attacks have killed 3,213 people and injured 9,737 since March 2.

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epa12995507 People inspect damage following an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, 26 May 2026. Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli attacks across the country have killed more than 3,100 people and injured thousands more since renewed hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began in early March. EPA/STRINGER
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 27 May 2026

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  • Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon killed 31 people and injured 40 others on Tuesday as Israel’s forces intensified their strikes and issued dozens of forced displacement orders for towns and villages in Lebanon’s south and east.
  • Panic has been reported in southern Lebanon as people flee the intensifying onslaught by Israeli ground forces pushing deeper into Lebanese territory.