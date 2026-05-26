Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: US strikes Iran’s south, Tehran officials in Qatar for talks
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian had ordered the restoration of internet services in the country after months of blocked access, according to state media.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 26 May 2026
- United States forces said they have attacked missile launch sites and mine-laying vessels in southern Iran, in what a US military spokesman described as “self-defence” strikes. Earlier, Iranian media reported explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.
- Top negotiators from Tehran have travelled to Qatar to discuss points of contention in a potential deal to end the US-Israel war on Iran.