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LIVE: Trump says Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’; Pakistan says talks soon
US president makes announcement after mediator Pakistan holds ‘highly productive’ talks in Tehran.
Published On 24 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump says on social media that “an agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation” between the US, Iran and regional powers, adding that the details of the deal, which includes reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, will be announced shortly.
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the next round of talks between the US and Iran will happen “very soon”.