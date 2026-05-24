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LIVE: Trump says Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’; Pakistan says talks soon

US president makes announcement after mediator Pakistan holds ‘highly productive’ talks in Tehran.

US President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 21, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
US President Donald Trump says 'final aspects' of an agreement to end the war on Iran 'will be announced shortly' [File: Kent Nishimura/AFP]
By Faisal Ali
Published On 24 May 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says on social media that “an agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation” between the US, Iran and regional powers, adding that the details of the deal, which includes reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, will be announced shortly.
  • Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the next round of talks between the US and Iran will happen “very soon”.