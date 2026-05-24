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LIVE: Trump says Iran deal not ‘fully negotiated yet’
US president says any potential agreement with Tehran will be ‘good and proper’ as mediation efforts continue.
Published On 24 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump says a deal with Iran is not “fully negotiated yet” as uncertainty swirls amid continued differences between the two sides.
- White House officials have taken a “cautious tone” while suggesting that a deal could take days to finalise, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Washington, DC.