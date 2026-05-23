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Iran war live: Tehran says diplomacy continues but no deal yet with US
Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 3,111 people since March 2, with 9,432 injured, according to Lebanese Health Ministry.
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Published On 23 May 2026
- Pakistan’s powerful army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Friday as efforts intensified to mediate a peace agreement between Iran and the United States, but Iranian officials have tempered hope for a quick deal.
- Iran’s state media quoted the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman as saying that differences in mediated talks between Tehran and Washington are “deep and significant”.