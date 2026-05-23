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This handout photograph taken and released on May 22, 2026 by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shows visiting Pakistans Army Chief Syed Asim Munir (2nd L) being greeted by Irans Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni upon his arrival in Tehran as part of ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States. (Photo by HANDOUT / Inter-Services Public Relations / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/Inter-Services Public Relations" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands, Faisal Ali and Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 23 May 2026

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  • Pakistan’s powerful army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Friday as efforts intensified to mediate a peace agreement between Iran and the United States, but Iranian officials have tempered hope for a quick deal.
  • Iran’s state media quoted the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman as saying that differences in mediated talks between Tehran and Washington are “deep and significant”.