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Iran war live: Signs of progress amid efforts to reach US-Iran peace deal
A new opinion poll in the US suggests that 60 percent of Americans now oppose President Donald Trump’s war on Iran.
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Published On 22 May 2026
- Iran’s ISNA news agency says mediated discussions between Tehran and Washington are ongoing, with the two sides exchanging messages and draft texts in an effort to establish a formal framework for an agreement to end the conflict.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Tehran reports that Pakistani officials are engaged in “intense mediation activity”, while a senior Iranian official said a deal was close, though a second Iranian source said it was too early to say whether a final agreement could be reached.