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Iran war live: Tehran says no surrender to US, diplomacy ‘wiser’ than war

Israeli attacks have killed 3,073 people across Lebanon since March, according to Lebanese Health Ministry.

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An Iranian woman walks past a banner depicting the US-Israel military attacks on Iran, in the capital Tehran on May 9, 2026. Iran questioned the seriousness of American diplomacy on May 9, in the wake of renewed naval clashes in the Gulf, while keeping Washington waiting for a response to its latest negotiating position. On February 28, 2026, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 21 May 2026

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  • Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says that “all paths” to a diplomatic solution “remain open from our side”, but warns that “forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion”.
  • Global condemnation is growing after Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, posted a video of himself taunting abducted Gaza aid flotilla activists as they were being mistreated by Israeli prison guards.