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Iran war live: Trump says Iran attack postponed at request of Gulf allies
Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Tehran says Iranian leaders are ‘projecting defiance’ and rejecting ‘public pressure’ from the US.
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Published On 19 May 2026
- United States President Donald Trump says he has postponed a planned attack on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and added that “serious negotiations are now taking place”.
- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said “dialogue does not mean surrender”, and that Tehran had entered the “dialogue with dignity, authority, and the preservation of the nation’s rights”.