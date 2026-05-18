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Iran war live: Trump threatens Tehran; Saudi, UAE report drone attacks
Peace talks remain deadlocked as drones hit sites in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
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Published On 18 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump warns Iran that the “clock is ticking” for a peace deal to be reached with Washington.
- Saudi Arabia says it intercepted three drones, as the UAE reported a separate drone strike near its Barakah nuclear power plant that sparked a fire.