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Iran war live: Tehran plans tolls in Hormuz; Trump warns of ‘very bad time’

Iran to reveal its plan for Strait of Hormuz soon as Israel attacks Lebanon and Gaza, killing and wounding dozens.

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Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Al Qlailah on May 16, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Faisal Ali and Nils Adler
Published On 17 May 2026

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  • Iran says it will soon reveal its plan to manage traffic ⁠through the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, including the charging of tolls.
  • US President Donald Trump has warned Iran it will have a “very bad time” if a peace deal is not reached soon, as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf declared that the world “stands at the cusp of a new order”.