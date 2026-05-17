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Iran war live: Tehran plans tolls in Hormuz; Trump warns of ‘very bad time’
Iran to reveal its plan for Strait of Hormuz soon as Israel attacks Lebanon and Gaza, killing and wounding dozens.
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Published On 17 May 2026
- Iran says it will soon reveal its plan to manage traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, including the charging of tolls.
- US President Donald Trump has warned Iran it will have a “very bad time” if a peace deal is not reached soon, as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf declared that the world “stands at the cusp of a new order”.