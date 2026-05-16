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Iran war live: Lebanon, Israel extend truce; Tehran ready for more US talks
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said Israeli attacks have killed 2,951 people since March 2 with at least 8,988 wounded.
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Published On 16 May 2026
- Lebanon has welcomed a deal with Israel to extend a nominal ceasefire, which was due to expire on Sunday, by 45 days after talks in the United States, while Israeli forces continued attacking southern Lebanese towns and villages, killing at least a dozen people on Friday, including three paramedics.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a meeting of BRICS countries that Tehran has received communication from the Trump administration indicating openness to new talks to end the war, though a “deadlock” remains regarding “enriched material”.