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Iran war live: Lebanon, Israel extend truce; Tehran ready for more US talks

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said Israeli attacks have killed 2,951 people since March 2 with at least 8,988 wounded.

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epa12957144 Lebanese army soldiers man a checkpoint in Beirut, Lebanon, 14 May 2026. Lebanese authorities announced that Internal Security Forces (ISF) and the Lebanese army have been mobilized as part of increased security measures to manage stability and protect displaced communities following a wave of internal displacement. According to the Disaster Management Unit of the Lebanese government, as of 14 May 2026, more than 33,125 families have been internally displaced in collective shelters across Lebanon. Since the start of renewed hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli attacks across Lebanon have killed more than 2,900 people and injured more than 8,825 others. Despite a ceasefire formally established on 17 April, the humanitarian situation remains unstable. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
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Al Jazeera Live

By Zaid Sabah, Nils Adler and Faisal Ali
Published On 16 May 2026

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  • Lebanon has welcomed a deal with Israel to extend a nominal ceasefire, which was due to expire on Sunday, by 45 days after talks in the United States, while Israeli forces continued attacking southern Lebanese towns and villages, killing at least a dozen people on Friday, including three paramedics.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a meeting of BRICS countries that Tehran has received communication from the Trump administration indicating openness to new talks to end the war, though a “deadlock” remains regarding “enriched material”.