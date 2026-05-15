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Iran war live: Trump’s visit to China shadowed by conflict with Tehran
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iranians will ‘not bow down’, warning there is no military solution to disputes with Tehran.
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Published On 15 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping discussed the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the White House said, with the Chinese leader agreeing that the waterway “must remain open to support the free flow of energy”.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on fellow BRICS nations to condemn the US-Israel war on his country as a violation of international law.