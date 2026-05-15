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Iran war live: Trump’s visit to China shadowed by conflict with Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iranians will ‘not bow down’, warning there is no military solution to disputes with Tehran.

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epa12954608 An Iranian military member stands guard in front of the picture of late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Top) and Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (R) during a farewell ceremony for Iran's national soccer team in Tehran, Iran, 13 May 2026. Iran's national team will participate in the FIFA 2026 World Cup in the USA. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
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Al Jazeera Live

By Zaid Sabah and Heba Habib
Published On 15 May 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping discussed the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the White House said, with the Chinese leader agreeing that the waterway “must remain open to support the free flow of energy”.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on fellow BRICS nations to condemn the US-Israel war on his country as a violation of international law.