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Trump-Xi summit live: US, China leaders to hold talks on trade, tech, Iran

Trump and Xi’s summit comes at a crucial moment for the global economy, as the war on Iran continues to disrupt trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng during an arrival ceremony at Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, China, May 13, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 46 seconds 01:46

What Trump and Xi want from China visit

By Heba Habib
Published On 14 May 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump is in Beijing for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a crucial moment for the global economy.
  • Trump wants China to open its markets to American companies, increase investment and job creation in the US, and buy more American agricultural products, such as beef and soya beans.