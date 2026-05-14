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Trump-Xi summit live: US, China leaders to hold talks on trade, tech, Iran
Trump and Xi’s summit comes at a crucial moment for the global economy, as the war on Iran continues to disrupt trade.
Published On 14 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump is in Beijing for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a crucial moment for the global economy.
- Trump wants China to open its markets to American companies, increase investment and job creation in the US, and buy more American agricultural products, such as beef and soya beans.