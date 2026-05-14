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Iran war live: Tehran slams ‘collusion’ as Netanyahu ‘secretly’ visits UAE
Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said Tehran’s ‘right’ to the Strait of Hormuz is ‘established and the matter is closed’, state media reports.
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Published On 14 May 2026
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli leader “secretary visited” the United Arab Emirates amid attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran and called the trip “historic”, a revelation which the UAE’s Foreign Ministry has denied.
- Iran’s foreign minister said Netanyahu has “publicly revealed” what was already known by the Iranian security services, warning that “collusion” with Israel is “unforgivable” and those doing so will be “held to account”.