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Iran war live: Tehran slams ‘collusion’ as Netanyahu ‘secretly’ visits UAE

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said Tehran’s ‘right’ to the Strait of Hormuz is ‘established and the matter is closed’, state media reports.

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People gather to attend the farewell ceremony of Iran's national football team ahead of their departure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Tehran on May 13, 2026. The president of the Iranian Football Federation said late May 9 that if Iran dropped out of the World Cup, it would deprive the country of a "major diplomatic asset". World football's governing body FIFA has insisted for weeks that Iran will take part. Iran, who are due to be based in Tucson, Arizona, during the World Cup, face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G. The Iranians open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
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Al Jazeera Live

By Zaid Sabah and Danai Nesta Kupemba
Published On 14 May 2026

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  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli leader “secretary visited” the United Arab Emirates amid attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran and called the trip “historic”, a revelation which the UAE’s Foreign Ministry has denied.
  • Iran’s foreign minister said Netanyahu has “publicly revealed” what was already known by the Iranian security services, warning that “collusion” with Israel is “unforgivable” and those doing so will be “held to account”.