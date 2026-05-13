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Iran war live: Trump travels to China as conflict with Tehran looms large

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WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to China where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for expected talks on the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, regional security, and economic cooperation between the two countries. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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Al Jazeera Live

By Zaid Sabah and Danai Nesta Kupemba
Published On 13 May 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump departed for Beijing on Tuesday afternoon to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping, saying he would have a “long talk” about Iran with the Chinese leader but that trade would be the main focus.
  • Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, says the US-Israel war on Iran is one between “a proud people” and “professional liars who fabricated justifications for atrocity”.