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Iran war live: Trump travels to China as conflict with Tehran looms large
Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,883 people and injured 8,787 since March 2, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says.
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Published On 13 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump departed for Beijing on Tuesday afternoon to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping, saying he would have a “long talk” about Iran with the Chinese leader but that trade would be the main focus.
- Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, says the US-Israel war on Iran is one between “a proud people” and “professional liars who fabricated justifications for atrocity”.