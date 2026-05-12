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Iran war live: Trump slams Iranian proposal as ceasefire hangs by a thread

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says US has ‘no alternative but to accept’ Tehran’s 14-point proposal to end war.

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An Iranian man walks past an anti-US and anti-Israel mural painted on a wall, in the capital Tehran on May 10, 2026. The spokesman for the Iranian parliament's national security commission warned the United States on May 10, against any attacks on vessels in Gulf waters, saying Iran's restraint was over. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
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Al Jazeera Live

By Zaid Sabah and Danai Nesta Kupemba
Published On 12 May 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has said the ceasefire with Iran is “on life support” after rejecting Tehran’s latest proposal to end the conflict, calling it “totally unacceptable”.
  • Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said the US has made “unreasonable demands” to end the war, while the country’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says Tehran is ready to respond to “any aggression”, which will leave the US “surprised”.