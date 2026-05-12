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Iran war live: Trump slams Iranian proposal as ceasefire hangs by a thread
Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says US has ‘no alternative but to accept’ Tehran’s 14-point proposal to end war.
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Published On 12 May 2026
- US President Donald Trump has said the ceasefire with Iran is “on life support” after rejecting Tehran’s latest proposal to end the conflict, calling it “totally unacceptable”.
- Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said the US has made “unreasonable demands” to end the war, while the country’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says Tehran is ready to respond to “any aggression”, which will leave the US “surprised”.