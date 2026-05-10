Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: IRGC warns US against attacks on ships; Israel bombs Lebanon
US-Iran ceasefire holds as Tehran warns Washington against attacks on tankers and Israel kills 24 people in Lebanon.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 10 May 2026
- Israel’s relentless bombardment of Lebanon continues, with attacks killing at least 24 people on Saturday.
- The ceasefire between Iran and the US continues to hold despite sporadic skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz.