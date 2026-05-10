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Iran war live: IRGC warns US against attacks on ships; Israel bombs Lebanon

US-Iran ceasefire holds as Tehran warns Washington against attacks on tankers and Israel kills 24 people in Lebanon.

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A first responder stands by a body bag as colleagues search the rubble for victims at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern village of Saksakieh on May 9, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Nils Adler, Zaid Sabah and Zsombor Peter
Published On 10 May 2026

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  • Israel’s relentless bombardment of Lebanon continues, with attacks killing at least 24 people on Saturday.
  • The ceasefire between Iran and the US continues to hold despite sporadic skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz.