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Iran war live: Lebanon mourns as Israel raids shake Trump, Tehran ceasefire
UN human rights chief Volker Turk describes Israel’s attacks on Lebanon as ‘horrific’ coming so soon after US-Iran ceasefire announcement.
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Published On 9 Apr 2026
- Lebanon declares day of mourning following wave of Israeli attacks that killed at least 254 people, injured more than 1,165 in a single day on Wednesday, as Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said to be mobilising “all of Lebanon’s political and diplomatic resources to stop the Israeli killing machine”.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Lebanon was not included in ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as US Vice President JD Vance also says, “We never made that promise.”