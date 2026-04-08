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Iran war live: Trump announces truce, Tehran agrees safe transit in Hormuz
Iran has claimed victory and says upcoming talks in Pakistan do not mean the end of war is guaranteed.
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Published On 8 Apr 2026
- The United States and Iran have announced a suspension of all attacks for two weeks, and Tehran has agreed to allow safe transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran has claimed victory and says upcoming talks in Pakistan’s Islamabad on Friday do not mean that the end of the war is guaranteed.