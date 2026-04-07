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Iran war live: Trump warns of attacks as Hormuz deal deadline nears

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says US forces are carrying out more strikes on Iran than any day since the start of war.

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U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands, Ted Regencia and Zsombor Peter
Published On 7 Apr 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has warned of the “complete demolition” of Iran’s power plants and bridges in a matter of hours if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened by Tuesday’s deadline.
  • Trump says Iran’s response to the US ceasefire proposal, conveyed through intermediaries, is “significant”, but “not good enough”.