Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Tehran rejects Trump’s Hormuz deadline; 2 killed in Haifa
Iranian officials dismiss Trump’s ultimatum and condemn the latest threats as ‘incitement to war crimes’.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 6 Apr 2026
- Iran warns of retaliatory attacks after US President Donald Trump set a Tuesday deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face raids on its power plants and bridges.
- An Iranian missile has hit a residential building in Israel’s Haifa, killing at least two people and wounding four others. Two more people remain missing.