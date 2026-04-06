Live updates,

Iran war live: Tehran rejects Trump’s Hormuz deadline; 2 killed in Haifa

Iranian officials dismiss Trump’s ultimatum and condemn the latest threats as ‘incitement to war crimes’.

live
Israeli security forces and rescue teams work amid the rubble of a residential building struck by an Iranian missile in Haifa, Israel, Sunday, April 5, 2026.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Ted Regencia
Published On 6 Apr 2026

Save

  • Iran warns of retaliatory attacks after US President Donald Trump set a Tuesday deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face raids on its power plants and bridges.
  • An Iranian missile has hit a residential building in Israel’s Haifa, killing at least two people and wounding four others. Two more people remain missing.