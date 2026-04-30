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Iran war live: Trump urges Tehran to ‘just give up’, as oil prices surge

Standoff in the Strait of Hormuz is pushing global oil prices above $120 per barrel, with average gas prices in the US hitting a four-year high.

People attend a rally in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 38 seconds 02:38

Trump says Iran must abandon nuclear ambitions as gas prices surge in US

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 30 Apr 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports has been a success and urges Tehran to “just give up”.
  • Iran’s military warns of “unprecedented action” if the US blockade continues, saying that “the restraint shown by armed forces so far has been intended to give diplomacy a chance”.