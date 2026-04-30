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Iran war live: Trump urges Tehran to ‘just give up’, as oil prices surge
Standoff in the Strait of Hormuz is pushing global oil prices above $120 per barrel, with average gas prices in the US hitting a four-year high.
Published On 30 Apr 2026
- US President Donald Trump says Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports has been a success and urges Tehran to “just give up”.
- Iran’s military warns of “unprecedented action” if the US blockade continues, saying that “the restraint shown by armed forces so far has been intended to give diplomacy a chance”.