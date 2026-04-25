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Iran war live: Tehran’s FM in Islamabad; US says envoys to travel for talks
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Published On 25 Apr 2026
- The White House said United States envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday for talks with Iran, but a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said “no meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US”, and Tehran’s “observations would be conveyed by Pakistan”.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Islamabad said Pakistani mediators are “cautiously optimistic” regarding Iran-US talks after the arrival of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Pakistani capital as part of a three-country tour.