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Iran war live: Israel kills Lebanese journalist; Tehran-US talks stalled

Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed at least five people on Wednesday, including Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, in what was described as a ‘heinous crime’ by the government.

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BEIRUT, LEBANON - APRIL 20: Lebanese people walk among the rubble of destroyed buildings as they begin returning their homes following the implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon on April 20, 2026. In the Dahieh district in southern Beirut, daily life has started to regain momentum while heavy damage was reported to infrastructure and residential areas due to Israeli attacks. ( Elif Öztürk - Anadolu Agency )
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Danai Nesta Kupemba
Published On 23 Apr 2026

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  • Senior Iranian officials have blamed Washington for stalled peace negotiations due to the United States naval blockade of the country’s ports, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it captured two foreign vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and opened fire on a third ship for violating maritime regulations.
  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran wants “dialogue and agreement” but “breach of commitments, blockade and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiations”.