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Iran war live: Trump says ceasefire extended as talks with Tehran in limbo
Lebanon’s disaster management unit raises the death toll from weeks of Israeli attacks to 2,454, with 7,658 people injured.
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Published On 22 Apr 2026
- US President Donald Trump has announced an extension to the Iran ceasefire, as he continues to blockade Iranian ports, until Tehran submits a proposal for talks, and “discussions are concluded, one way or the other”.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that “blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire”, adding that Tehran knows “how to resist bullying“.