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Iran war live: Tehran rejects talks under threat; Trump says blockade stays
Iran says it will not accept negotiations ‘under the shadow of threats’, as Trump promises to continue blockade of Iranian ports.
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Published On 21 Apr 2026
- Diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israel war on Iran remain uncertain, with Tehran saying it will not negotiate under the “shadow of threats”.
- US President Donald Trump says the blockade on Iranian ports will remain until Tehran agrees to a deal.