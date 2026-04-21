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Iran war live: Tehran rejects talks under threat; Trump says blockade stays

Iran says it will not accept negotiations ‘under the shadow of threats’ as Trump promises to continue blockade of Iranian ports.

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Relatives pray by the graves of Hussein Dbouk, 80, and his Son Rabih Dbouk, 32, victims retrieved from the rubble of a building hit by an Israeli strike just before the ceasefire, following a funeral ceremony, amid a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Tyre, southern Lebanon, April 20, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Brian Osgood and Zaid Sabah
Published On 21 Apr 2026

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  • Diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran remain uncertain, with Tehran saying it will not negotiate under the “shadow of threats”.
  • US President Donald Trump says the blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz will remain until Tehran agrees to a deal.