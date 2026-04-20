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Iran war live: Tehran slams US ‘piracy’ after ship seizure, vows response

The attack comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced he is sending his team to Islamabad for possible talks with Iran. 

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The sun rises behind tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, Saturday, April 18, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Zaid Sabah and Zsombor Peter
Published On 20 Apr 2026

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  • Iran condemns the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz as an act of “armed piracy” and vows to retaliate.
  • The attack comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that he is sending his team to Islamabad for possible talks with Iran.