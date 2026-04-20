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Iran war live: Tehran slams US ‘piracy’ after ship seizure, vows response
The attack comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced he is sending his team to Islamabad for possible talks with Iran.
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Published On 20 Apr 2026
- Iran condemns the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz as an act of “armed piracy” and vows to retaliate.
- The attack comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that he is sending his team to Islamabad for possible talks with Iran.