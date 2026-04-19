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Iran war live: Tehran says no date set for US talks, Hormuz Strait closed
IRGC says the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US stops blockading Iranian ports.
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Published On 19 Apr 2026
- Iran says it will not open the Strait of Hormuz unless the US stops blockading its ports.
- Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh says no date has been set for a new round of face-to-face talks with the US and slams Washington’s refusal to abandon its “maximalist” demands.