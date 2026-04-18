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Iran war live: Tehran says Trump made ‘false’ claims, amid peace talks
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Published On 18 Apr 2026
- Speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that seven recent claims that US President Donald Trump made regarding Iran “were false”, and warned that the Strait of Hormuz “will not remain open” if the US blockade of Iranian ports continues.
- Trump told the AFP news agency that there were no “sticking points” left for a deal with Iran, while also issuing a series of upbeat messages on social media regarding apparent agreements with Tehran.