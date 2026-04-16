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Iran war live: Pakistan in push for new round of US-Iran peace negotiations
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Published On 16 Apr 2026
- A high-level delegation led by Pakistan’s army chief held talks with officials in Iran on the possibility of a new round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
- White House spokesperson expressed optimism for continued negotiations between the US and Iran, saying future talks were likely to be held again in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.