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Iran war live: Trump hints at talks; US blockade in Hormuz enters 2nd day

US president says second round of talks could be held in Pakistan as blockade of Iranian ports enters a second day.

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Israeli soldiers walk among destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon, near the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from the Israeli side of the border in northern Israel, April 14, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Yashraj Sharma, Zaid Sabah and Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 15 Apr 2026

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  • Israel and Lebanon hold rare, direct talks in Washington, DC, as Israeli forces keep up attacks on Hezbollah.
  • US President Donald Trump hints at a second round of face-to-face talks with Iran that could be hosted again by Pakistan in the coming days.