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Iran war live: Trump hints at talks; US blockade in Hormuz enters 2nd day
US president says second round of talks could be held in Pakistan as blockade of Iranian ports enters a second day.
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Published On 15 Apr 2026
- Israel and Lebanon hold rare, direct talks in Washington, DC, as Israeli forces keep up attacks on Hezbollah.
- US President Donald Trump hints at a second round of face-to-face talks with Iran that could be hosted again by Pakistan in the coming days.