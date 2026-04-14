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Iran war live: Trump says Tehran wants deal as US blockade in Hormuz begins

Iran accuses the US of committing piracy as thousands of Iranians rally in Tehran against the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Mohamed El Junayd, 43, who said he survived the Israeli strike, sits beside piled damaged cars at the site of an Israeli strike carried out on April 8, at Corniche al-Mazraa in Beirut, Lebanon April 13, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Stephen Quillen and Zaid Sabah
Published On 14 Apr 2026

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  • The US blockade of Iranian ports is in effect, but President Donald Trump says there is still plenty of room for Iran to make a deal.
  • Iran accuses the US of committing piracy as thousands of Iranians rally in Tehran against the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.