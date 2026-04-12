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Iran war live: Talks with US to continue for a second day in Islamabad
The Strait of Hormuz is believed to be a key sticking point as Iran and the US continue negotiations in the Pakistani capital.
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Published On 12 Apr 2026
- Iran and the US are continuing their historic face-to-face talks in Pakistan’s Islamabad, with the Strait of Hormuz believed to be a key sticking point.
- US President Donald Trump says Washington is engaged in “very deep” negotiations with Iran and has won the war regardless of how the talks conclude.