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Iran war live: Israeli attacks on Lebanon threaten US-Iran ceasefire talks
Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warns ‘time is running out’ amid Israel’s continuing attacks on Lebanon.
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Published On 10 Apr 2026
- As the US and Iran prepare for talks in Pakistan, Israel continues to bombard Lebanon after killing more than 300 people and injuring at least 1,150 in a single day of strikes across the country on Wednesday.
- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on Israel to withdraw a forced evacuation order affecting two key hospitals in Lebanon’s Beirut area as the country’s health system struggles to treat civilian casualties of Israeli attacks.