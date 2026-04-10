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Iran war live: Israeli attacks on Lebanon threaten US-Iran ceasefire talks

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warns ‘time is running out’ amid Israel’s continuing attacks on Lebanon.

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A man checks the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a religious Shiite complex the day before in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Sidon on April 9, 2026. Calls were mounting for the ceasefire between the US and Iran to be extended to Israel's war with Hezbollah, after a massive wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed more than 200 people. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Adam Hancock
Published On 10 Apr 2026

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  • As the US and Iran prepare for talks in Pakistan, Israel continues to bombard Lebanon after killing more than 300 people and injuring at least 1,150 in a single day of strikes across the country on Wednesday.
  • World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on Israel to withdraw a forced evacuation order affecting two key hospitals in Lebanon’s Beirut area as the country’s health system struggles to treat civilian casualties of Israeli attacks.