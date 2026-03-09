Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader; Israel bombs Tehran
Iran’s military and political leaders pledge allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei as Saudi Arabia reports two deaths amid Iranian counterattacks.
Published On 9 Mar 2026
- Iran’s military and political leaders have pledged allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been named to replace his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader.
- The US and Israel continue to bombard Iran, with explosions reported in Qom and Tehran, hours after Israeli attacks on oil facilities caused toxic smoke across the Iranian capital.