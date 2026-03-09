Live updates,

Iran war live: Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader; Israel bombs Tehran

Iran’s military and political leaders pledge allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei as Saudi Arabia reports two deaths amid Iranian counterattacks.

Women members of Iran's Red Crescent society stand near smoke plumes from an ongoing fire following an overnight airstrike on the Shahran oil refinery in northwestern Tehran on March 8, 2026.
By Zaid Sabah
Published On 9 Mar 2026

  • Iran’s military and political leaders have pledged allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been named to ‌replace his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s ⁠new supreme ⁠leader.
  • The US and Israel continue to bombard Iran, with explosions reported in Qom and Tehran, hours after Israeli attacks on oil facilities caused toxic smoke across the Iranian capital.