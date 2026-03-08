Live updatesLive updates,
Iran live: Israel bombs Tehran oil depots; attacks on Gulf states continue
Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE report more attacks despite assurance from Iran’s president that the strikes will stop.
- The US and Israel continue to strike Iran, hitting oil storage depots and refining facilities in Tehran for the first time, and sparking large fires across the capital.
- Top Iranian official Ali Larijani says the US will pay for waging war and claims Washington is failing to meet its goals.