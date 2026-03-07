Live updates,

Iran war live: Trump says no deal with Iran until ‘unconditional surrender’

US-Israeli attacks on Iran continue as Israel’s bombing of Lebanon kills at least 217 people, injures almost 800, the Lebanese Health Ministry says.

Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes in a central area of the Iranian capital Tehran on March 6, 2026. Fresh strikes rocked Iran and Lebanon on March 6, as Israel vowed to escalate to a new phase in the Middle East war that has spiralled rapidly throughout the region and beyond. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
By Adam Hancock
Published On 7 Mar 2026

  • US President Donald Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as Tehran continues to strike targets in Israel and Gulf region with drones and missiles.
  • Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani says the US and Israel “recognise no red line in committing their crimes” against his country, as “densely populated” civilian areas are being bombed.